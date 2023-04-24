Bailard Inc. Takes Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 3,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

