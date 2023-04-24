Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

