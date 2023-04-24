Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Ideal Power stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.65 and a current ratio of 37.65.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
