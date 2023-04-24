Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.3 %

Lipocine stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Lipocine Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

