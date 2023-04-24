Bailard Inc. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Price Performance

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

