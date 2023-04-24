Bailard Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.45 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.