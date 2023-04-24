Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) Head to Head Review

Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tristar Acquisition I and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.19% 9.27% 4.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristar Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tristar Acquisition I and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Tristar Acquisition I.

Volatility & Risk

Tristar Acquisition I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tristar Acquisition I and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.63 7.17

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Tristar Acquisition I.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Tristar Acquisition I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristar Acquisition I

(Get Rating)

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.