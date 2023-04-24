Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.50 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

