Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after purchasing an additional 659,013 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.21 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.28.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

