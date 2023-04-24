Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($12.32) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($12.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($12.20). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($10.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Shares of BBBY opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

