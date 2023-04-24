Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,048 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,643,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $72.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

