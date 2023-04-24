BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,550 ($31.56).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.17) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 2,800 ($34.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

BHP Group Stock Down 4.6 %

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($29.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($35.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,531.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,518.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

About BHP Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,687.07%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

