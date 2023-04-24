Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $168,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 4.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $244.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.