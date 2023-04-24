Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.88.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $293.99 on Monday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

