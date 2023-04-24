BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

