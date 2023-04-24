Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,640,455 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

