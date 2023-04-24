boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 53.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 53.88 ($0.67).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.84. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.28 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £660.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,733.33 and a beta of 1.83.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

