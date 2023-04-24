BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 61,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

