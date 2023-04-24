BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 637.71 ($7.89).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BP from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 570 ($7.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised BP to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 605 ($7.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get BP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.00). In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.00). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($468.70). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 530 ($6.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 533.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.05. The company has a market cap of £93.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4,818.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.06).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,181.82%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.