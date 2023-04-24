Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.95-$2.03 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.69 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

