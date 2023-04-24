Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $52.63

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

Acushnet Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF opened at $51.27 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

