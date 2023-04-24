Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $58.67

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

