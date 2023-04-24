Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 640.67

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($7.93).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.01) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.27) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

AUTO stock opened at GBX 630.20 ($7.80) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 479.80 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 681 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 600.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.17. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,520.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

