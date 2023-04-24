Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $97.00

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

