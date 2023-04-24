Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $43.35

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.85, a P/E/G ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock worth $1,945,476. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

