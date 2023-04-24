Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $65.44

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 113.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 74,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

