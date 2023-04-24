Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$19.84

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

FRU opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.56. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.66 and a 52-week high of C$17.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

