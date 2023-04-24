Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) PT at $63.60

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

