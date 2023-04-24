Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.