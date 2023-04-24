Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $133.83

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VOD stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 772,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

