Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $133.83

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
VOD stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.88.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
