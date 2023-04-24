Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.39 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 718,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

