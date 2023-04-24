Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.36. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.