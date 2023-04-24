Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $82.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

