Brokers Issue Forecasts for Salesforce, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the CRM provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $199.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,742 shares of company stock worth $8,929,360. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

