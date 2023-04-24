Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $14.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $179.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

