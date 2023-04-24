Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.7 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

