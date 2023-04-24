Brokers Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,161,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

