Brokers Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.62.

TSE:CVE opened at C$23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05. Insiders acquired a total of 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

