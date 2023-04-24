Brokers Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

