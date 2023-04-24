Brokers Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %
General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,317.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
