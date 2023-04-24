Brokers Offer Predictions for The Cigna Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $24.74 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $252.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.26 and its 200 day moving average is $300.26.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

