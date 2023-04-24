Brokers Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

