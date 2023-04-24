Brokers Set Expectations for Incyte Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Incyte Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INCY. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Incyte by 197.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

