Brokers Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

