Brokers Set Expectations for Pool Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $15.10 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.50.

Pool stock opened at $343.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.96 and its 200 day moving average is $335.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $429.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

