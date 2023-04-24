Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $70.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

