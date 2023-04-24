Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $213.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.35. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

