Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Insider Sells £381,233.16 in Stock

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) insider Shane Doherty sold 373,758 shares of Cairn Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26), for a total value of £381,233.16 ($471,764.83).

Cairn Homes Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:CRN opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.12) on Monday. Cairn Homes plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.84 million, a P/E ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.69.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

