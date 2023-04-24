California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect California Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

California Resources stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

