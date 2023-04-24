Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $170.64.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $333,911,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.