Canadian Natural Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.24. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The company has a market cap of C$89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total value of C$1,634,892.00. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.74, for a total value of C$1,634,892.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total transaction of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,267,308.30. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

